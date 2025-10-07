Following its premiere on August 21, 2025, the second season of James Gunn’s superhero series Peacemaker garnered rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Peacemaker Season 2 currently holds a stellar 97% critics’ score and an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best superhero shows ever made.

After seven gripping episodes in Season 2, fans are now waiting with bated breath for the eighth and final episode of the John Cena-led series. Speculation is rife that the finale will feature exciting cameos, possibly tying into James Gunn’s upcoming Superman reboot and potentially setting the tone for upcoming DCU entries. Here are five characters from the Superman universe we would love to see in Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8:

1. Superman

We have already seen Superman’s arch-nemesis, Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor, make a brief appearance in Peacemaker Season 2. However, the Man of Steel’s arrival in the series is still awaited. While Superman’s silhouette was seen in S2 during the Season 1 recap, David Corenswet has not yet appeared in the series. Hopefully, that will change in the Season 2 finale, and it might even set the tone for Man of Tomorrow.

📸 | David Corenswet as Superman in James Gunn’s SUPERMAN pic.twitter.com/sZ3NWPKfyo — david corenswet archive (@corenswetmedia) April 18, 2025

2. Supergirl

Milly Alcock’s cameo as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in James Gunn’s Superman movie thrilled DCU fans. Her potential presence in the highly anticipated Peacemaker finale would be just as exciting as Superman’s cameo, especially since fans are yet to see her in a full-fledged DCU role. Her solo feature, titled Supergirl, is set to release in theaters next year, so a brief appearance in Peacemaker would only heighten the excitement for her upcoming film.

3. Mister Terrific

Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific is one of the DCU’s most fascinating new heroes, known for his intellect and advanced tech gadgets. A cameo by him in Peacemaker Season 2’s finale, perhaps crossing paths with John Cena’s Peacemaker, could easily become one of the show’s standout moments.

I need 50 shows, three trilogies, and a send off epic for Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific. An absolute STANDOUT in this movie pic.twitter.com/pU8hvI3vcv — yehu ✡︎ (@comicyehu) July 16, 2025

4. Lois Lane

Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane would fit seamlessly into Peacemaker’s universe. The sharp Daily Planet reporter, known for her romantic connection with Superman, could reprise her role in a cameo, adding depth and charm to the finale.

Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane is the definition of perfect casting. Lived up to my expectations as she was funny, charming & beautiful! Some of Rachel’s mannerisms reminded me of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She can also end up being my favorite version of this character #Superman pic.twitter.com/ayZazI7Sl8 — Chr1st1an Cortav3 🎃 (@CCortave24) July 13, 2025

5. Krypto

James Gunn’s Superman featured the first live-action big-screen appearance of Krypto the Superdog, which instantly clicked with audiences. Just as Eagly is Peacemaker’s best friend, Krypto is Superman’s loyal companion. A brief cameo by Krypto in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, and his possible interaction with Peacemaker and Eagly, even in a post-credits scene, could light up the screen and delight DCU fans.

First look at Krypto the Superdog in ‘SUPERMAN’. pic.twitter.com/RITiBFBGus — A Shot (@ashotmagazine) December 19, 2024

More About Peacemaker Season 2

In the new season, John Cena reprises his role as Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, who discovers a more desirable alternate world where his brother and father are alive and he is celebrated as a true superhero as he battles new foes and confronts his own shortcomings. The series also features Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo, among other actors.

