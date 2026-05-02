The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sarah supporting Chanel. On the other hand, Javi realized that Johnny was in big trouble. Brady and Jada searched for Sophia. Meanwhile, Tate tried to lift Holly’s spirits. And then last but definitely not least, Kristen managed to get her revenge.

From advice and conflicts to bonding and counseling, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 4, 2026

The first episode of the week features Chanel comforting Johnny. Is this about Sophia? EJ and Kristen trade accusations. How far will the siblings go this time around? Jada reveals Sophia’s fate. Has she died? On the other hand, Leo reaches out to Javi. Cat updates Rafe. What is this about?

Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Jada gives Amy Choi troubling news. How will she react when she finds out about Sophia? Tate, Ari, and Holly process their complicated feelings about Sophia while Philip tries to give Gabi advice. Stephanie opens up to Julie. Will she get advice? Alex asks Joy to stay in Salem. Is she going to agree?

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Marlena counsels Johnny. Could this be due to what Sophia did? Roman asks Kate to keep her distance. Theo is conflicted over his mother’s return. How will he process it? EJ warns Kristen. What will this lead to? Cat and Chad try to keep things casual. But for how long will they be able to do so?

Thursday, May 7, 2026

Gabi and Ari clash. Is this about Liam? Elsewhere, Alex and Justin bond over fatherhood. Stephanie vents to Jada about Alex and Joy’s baby. How will this change her marriage? Roman presses Kate for the truth. Is she going to confess? Johnny comforts Chanel. Will this bring them closer?

Friday, May 8, 2026

The last episode of the week sees EJ preparing for the reading of Stefano’s will. What will it feature? Kristen and Marlena have a run-in about Rachel. Leo offers to cover for Ca while Gabi makes a bold claim. And then last but not least, Chad reassures Theo. Is this about Lexie being alive again?

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