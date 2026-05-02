The month of May is here, and that means lots of new drama, surprises, chaos, and plenty of romance on the hit menu. The couple of Days of Our Lives have been through a lot, but many of them are holding strong through the tides. Be it long-running veteran faves like Steve and Kayla or newbies.

Ari and Liam, Johnny and Chanel, Alex and Stephanie, as well as Holly and Tate, have a lot on their plates at the moment, but will they be able to sail or sink amidst the mess that Salem, Illinois, brings? Here’s what the fans can expect from some of the couples on Days of Our Lives in the month of May.

Days Of Our Lives: What To Expect From Peacock Soap Opera Couples In May

Starting off, we have Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, who reminisce with memories of their 40 years together. It’s a key milestone anniversary for the veteran couple, and they have a lot to remember and enjoy over the years. How exactly will the much-loved pair spend this special day together?

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Meanwhile, Ari Hernandez and Liam Selejko share their first kiss. The two have been through their fair share of issues already, but their first kiss was yet to come, and it seems like the tide has turned. How will this kiss change their equation? Will this lead to a deeper romance or push them back?

Moving on, there’s Jada Hunter and Shawn Brady, who are rekindling their romance. Are things going to work out for them this time around, or is this yet another failed attempt? Especially amidst Shawn’s healing after being discharged from the hospital. Will this bring them closer together or not?

And then lastly, Xander Kiriakis and Kristen DiMera have a rough and wild tumble together. How will this change things for them? Is this going to mess up their equations with their former spouses, Sarah and Brady, who are also dating at the moment? Or is this just a one-night stand for both of them?

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