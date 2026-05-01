The love triangles and hookups on soap operas are no secret, and the fans look forward to some messy drama from time to time. General Hospital has provided plenty of such chaos, but right now, things are focused on Carly, who is with Brennan but has begun hating him since finding out about his lies.

Ever since, she has been keeping up the charade and using him. Amidst the mess, she grew close to Valentin. To make matters more complicated, Nina, who is Valentin’s former wife, is currently in a tense equation with Brennan. Cynthia Watros, who plays Nina, shed light on a potential match.

General Hospital: Cynthia Watros On A Potential Nina & Brennan Hate-To-Love Pairing

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, she revealed that the idea is exciting, considering Nina and Brennan are involved in threatening one another and using blackmail to get work done. Such tension and hate often lead to severe romantic and intimate conflicts down the road in daytime dramas.

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Cynthia mused, “I love the idea. I think they have some things in common because Brennan has his work, but he doesn’t have a lot of friends, and he doesn’t have a whole lot of family. He seems pretty isolated.” The potential storyline of Nina and Brennan working together seems pretty cool to her.

It adds a new layer to their relationship and opens the door to something more. Nina is also unaware of Carly’s and Valentin’s feelings for one another, and when she finds out, she could get triggered. “She always has love for him, so I’m sure she is not going to like the idea of him and Carly,” she felt.

The soap star added that it will hurt Nina to consider the reality of Carly, who is her longtime enemy, with Valentin, who is her former husband. But their romantic history has often been intertwined with Carly and Nina, previously involved with Sonny, Jax, Franco, Drew, Valentin, and maybe Brennan now.

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“I guess we travel in small circles. There aren’t a lot of eligible guys in Port Charles: we have to recycle,” Cynthia joked. It remains to be seen if Nina and Brennan will get romantically involved. indulge in a hookup, or simply continue to use, hate, and blackmail one another. Stay tuned for more.

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