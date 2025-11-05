The previous episode of General Hospital featured Britt receiving a warning from Sidwell. On the other hand, Portia had some stern words for Jordan about revealing her pregnancy to Curtis. Martin confided in Laura about being in trouble while Rocco was foiled. Lastly, Alexis and Drew clashed.

The drama, the chaos, the secrets, the doubt, the danger, and the action are about to get dangerous quite soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 5, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Anna being in danger. The last couple of weeks have been busy for her. Be it the murder of the judge, then Drew getting shot, and to add to it, Britt and Nathan returning home alive, though everyone thought they were dead. The incidents have been suspicious.

Anna thinks Caesar Faison must be alive and the one pulling the strings behind this whole drama. But as she tries to get to the big truth, danger is coming for her, and someone with black gloves is seen chloroforming her. Who could it be, and where will they take Anna? What’s next for her?

On the other hand, Gio is the voice of reason. Is this about Tracy and the Quartermaine house? She refused to let Ronnie stay for even a moment longer, which angered the rest of the family. They walked out with Ronnie, and things have gotten tense. Will Gio be the one to get through to Tracy?

Up next, Alexis supports Danny. Is this about Drew and his blackmail regarding Scout? Will she find a way to unite the siblings behind Drew’s back? Meanwhile, Sonny arranges a private meeting with Justine. What is about to happen? Will they two actually give their romance a chance?

And then lastly, Felicia and Spinelli are relieved. Ever since Nathan came back to town and was revealed to be alive, Felicia has been worried for James. For years, the boy thought his father was dead and was taken care of by Spinelli, Cody, and the others. And now Nathan is back once again.

This has made things complicated when it comes to James. How exactly will Nathan react to their fears? Will he not pursue custody of James? Or will he point out that it can be joint? Considering Felicia and Spinelli are relieved, he might have cooperated and understood their feelings about it.

