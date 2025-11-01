The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Sharon’s search for answers sending her down a dangerous path. Meanwhile, Holden saw a new side to Claire when they got intimate after weeks of tension. And last but not least, Kyle went the extra mile for Harrison after returning home.

From catch-ups and covering tracks to planning and sneak attacks, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 3, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jack helping Kyle plot his next move. Is this about winning Claire back and exposing Holden in front of her? Nick and Sharon receive a blast from the past, but is this about Matt Clark? On the other hand, Claire and Holden discuss current affairs. How will it fare?

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Sharon and Nick rush to Noah’s bedside. Is it time for him to remove his bandages and get back to healing plus recovery? Holden keeps a secret for Audra. Is this about Claire and that they hooked up? Why is he hiding this from her? Elsewhere, Nikki worries about Claire’s decision-making.

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Nick confronts his mortal enemy. How will his showdown against Matt go? Is it going to bring back the friction between them? Meanwhile, Victoria is suspicious about Noah’s accident. Will she be able to discover the truth? Sienna covers her tracks with the police. Is she going to be successful?

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Jack and Diane close ranks to help Kyle. But will this planning help or make things worse? When Noah opens up about his time away from Genoa City, what new secrets will come to the surface? Nick worries about Sharon’s safety. Is this because Matt has been revealed to be alive and well?

Friday, November 7, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Victor planning his sneak attack against his enemies. How far will he go to make matters worse for his rivals? Lily loses patience with Cane. Will he be able to convince her to give him some more time? Kyle confronts Claire about her time in Los Angeles. Will she tell him the truth about hooking up with Holden? Or keep it a secret?

