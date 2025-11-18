The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Phyllis and Cane’s alliance taking an interesting turn as they got intimate. Claire and Holden cleared the air regarding their night together. And then lastly, Lily confronted Adam and Chelsea about all of their scheming against Cane.

The drama, confrontations, plotting, plans, power moves, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 18, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 18, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor helping Nick retaliate against Matt Clark. One thing about the Newman patriarch is that he will do whatever it takes to protect his family, and that is exactly what he is doing. His son, Nick, and former daughter-in-law, Sharon, are dealing with a blast from their past.

Matt Clark is alive and back in their life. His presence rattles the two, and they are sure that he was the one who caused their son Noah’s accident. Nick and Sharon are not alone, though. They have Nikki and Victoria, who flew to support them. And Victor is right there to help retaliate against Matt.

How will Victor react when Nick tells him the truth about Matt? And what plan will they devise to keep him in line, while also protecting Sharon and Noah? And we all know how Victor feels about family. Will their plan to strike back work or not? Meanwhile, Jack interrogates Nikki. But will he get answers?

The two might be friends, but when it comes to her husband Victor, things are more complicated for Nikki to divulge. She cannot give Jack the answers he wants, as it might mean betraying her own husband. But Jack knows Victor has the AI program Phyllis stole from Cane and gave to him. What will he do?

Will he get some tips or clues from Nikki that might help him protect his company, Jabot, from Victor? And then lastly, Phyllis and Cane turn up the heat. The sparks between the two led from a kiss to something more. And now that the two have gotten intimate, it seems that this was a trick by Cane.

He hasn’t forgotten how Phyllis betrayed him and is not interested in her. It could have been a way to seduce her and gather intel about the location of the stolen AI program. But will he be busted by Phyllis? Or will Cane manage to get the information he wants? And what will this mean when it comes to Lily?

