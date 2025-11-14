The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Adam seize an opportunity to attack Billy. On the other hand, Cane was forced to defend himself after losing control of the AI program he had created. Lastly, Christine and Danny finalized their wedding plans with key planner Pietro.

The drama, the power moves, the celebrations, the shocking moments, and the chaos are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 14, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 14, 2025

The final episode of the week features Lily catching Phyllis and Cane in a compromising position. It has been no secret that Cane is still in love with Lily and wants to get back with her again. Lily has no plans to do so and has made it clear that she no longer trusts him, given their past.

Regardless, Cane is hopeful that she will change her mind and come to realize that they are meant for each other. However, he also has to contend with Phyllis, who is selfish and only thinks about her own interests. She stole Cane’s AI program first, and now she is busy seducing him despite knowing his feelings for Lily.

Phylis claims there is no way that Lily will give him another chance. Is this her way of gaslighting and manipulating Cane into being with her instead? What move does she try on him? And how will things change when Lily walks in on them at that very moment? Will Cane really defend himself?

Or will he realize this is way too big a hole to dig himself out of? Up next, Noah is backed into a corner. He wanted to know more about who Mitch was, and that’s what Sharon and Nick did. They told him he was Matt Clark, an enemy from their past. And now Noah does not know what to do.

What exactly will be his next move as he grapples with the intel while also having an affair with Sienna? And lastly, Victoria and Nate have difficulty ignoring their chemistry. The two used to have a fling months ago, which seems to have reignited since Nate comforted Victoria about Cole’s death.

Will they give their friends with benefits equations another try now that Nate and Audra have broken up, and he refuses to give her another chance?

