The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will being ecstatic that Katie was moving back in with Bill, and his parents would be together once again. On the other hand, Hope confided in Steffy about Sheila and Deacon’s therapy sessions, as well as how they have clearly helped her father.

The drama, reunions, milestones, family moments, plotting, romance, and more are about to unfold soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 13, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 13, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Luna looking at a photo of Will from prison and vowing not to lose him. She may be in jail at the moment, but that has not deterred her obsession with Will. In fact, it seems her situation has heightened it. She spiked his drinks and r*ped him to get pregnant.

And now that she is, she is not stopping anytime soon. And her being in prison is not changing that either. Especially now that Luna has checked up on how Electra and Will have moved into the beach house and are starting a new chapter together. How far will Luna go for Will? Is it going to work?

Is she going to be able to plot her way out of jail once again and use the baby to stay near Will? On the other hand, Electra and Will settle into the beach house. After all the trauma they have faced thanks to Luna’s crazy behavior, the two love birds have finally gotten some massive reprieve.

And this means the Spencer men are trying to get back on track. Will has moved in with Electra, and Liam is engaged to marry Hope once again. Bill has also reunited with Katie. Wyatt is the only one missing in action as he is out of town. But how long will these small doses of happiness last for them?

Are Luna’s psychotic agendas going to ruin Will and Electra’s plans for a life together? What do these two have in store for them? And how will the baby change the game for their relationship? Stay tuned to know more details.

