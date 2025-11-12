The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making a confession to Nikki about company business. On the other hand, Sharon decided to take matters into her own hands about the whole Noah and Matt situation. And lastly, Nick made a shocking discovery about Sienna Bacall.

The drama, the shock, the secrets, the affairs, the confrontations, the worry, the danger, and more are set to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 12, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 12, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Sharon and Matt Clark trade threats. Tired of wondering and waiting, she decided to take matters into her own hands and chose to march over to the Shadow Room so she could confront Matt on her own. And things are about to get dark and quite explosive now.

The two have had a harsh history, and when they trade threats with one another, it’s about to get dangerous. Sharon claims that Matt was behind her son Noah’s accident, but Matt is still claiming to be Mitch and not Matt.

How long will he keep faking it? When will his act drop? Is this because of Sienna? Too many questions, not enough answers. Meanwhile, Billy breaks a promise to Sally. Their relationship has already been wobbly due to his lies and obsession with the Chancellor. But Sally gave him another chance.

And it seems that might be the last one, considering Billy is back to breaking promises he made to Sally. Will he beg for forgiveness again? Is this going to be the final nail in the coffin? And then lastly, Nick tells Sienna the truth about Matt Clark. He saw Noah and Sienna kiss and was totally shocked.

He couldn’t believe that his son was having an affair with a married woman. One who is married to Matt Clark. And now he wants answers about how this even happened in the first place. When did it even start, and why did this become a reality? To add to it, Nick also has some answers for Sienna.

She is in the dark about her husband, Mitch. And it’s time for Nick to reveal the real identity behind this alias. How will Sienna react when she finds out that her husband is Matt Clark and everything that he did to Sharon and Nick all those years ago? Is she going to confront Matt about the same?

