The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn paying an impromptu visit to Steffy to surprise her. On the other hand, Ridge made a suggestion after reminding Brooke of Bill’s involvement in freeing Luna. He did not trust Bill and claimed he was the one responsible for Luna’s actions.

The drama, the secrets, the blame, the romance, the worry, the reunions, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 11, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 11, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Deke being curious if Taylor told the entire truth. What is this about? Has he found out about the growing closeness between his father, Deacon, and Taylor? Or is this about something else? Daphne states Carter will have to work to prove that he’s the man for her.

She fell for him despite being hired to seduce him and get Steffy back in the reins of the company. Carter and Daphne kissed, but he rejected her for Hope. And later, Hope chose Liam over Carter. So now Carter is back to square one and open to pursuing Daphne. But she has some other plans.

Daphne may be happy about the two of them finally getting a chance to explore their romance, but she is not making things easy for Carter. He will need to prove that he deserves Daphne. Will he be able to come through for her and assure her that he deserves to be with her? And what’s next?

Lastly, Steffy insists that her mother, Taylor, would love to come to open mic night. When she came home, she found out that her father, Ridge, had broken off his engagement to her mother, Taylor, and had hurt her once again. Steffy was not happy about it. But she will do what it takes for Taylor’s happiness.

And so Steffy is pushing her mother out of her comfort. She wants Taylor to explore and expand her horizons. Is this why Steffy wants her to go to the open mic night? What will this lead to? Is this going to cause even more complications in Taylor and Deacon’s equation? Stay tuned to know more.

