The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw ​​Sharon and Matt Clark trading threats after she arrived to confront him about his actions. On the other hand, Billy broke a promise to Sally once again, putting their trust factor at risk. And then lastly, Nick told Sienna the truth about Matt Clark.

The drama, the worry, the warnings, the secrets, the danger, the suspicions, and more are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 13, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 13, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor and Adam seizing an opportunity to attack Billy. But when have the father and son ever let a chance like this go? The two detest Billy, and it has been shown many times over the years. But now Victor has access to the AI program Cane curated, and it’s a goldmine.

Victor is already gearing up to attack Cane using his own program, but he won’t stop just there. The patriarch is also set to make moves on his other rivals, such as Billy and Jack. And it looks like Billy is first on the target list after Cane, especially with Adam being on board to go against Billy, not Jack.

What will the two do to ensure Billy pays? Will this affect Abbott Communications? And how will it affect Sally? Or her romance with Billy? Up next, Cane is forced to defend himself. He never thought the program he himself created would be used against him, but then again, here we are.

Who is Cane defining himself to? Is it Victor? Or is it Lily instead? After all, it’s important for him to gain back her trust so she would be willing to give him another chance. And lastly, Christine and Danny finalize their wedding plans. Their big day is almost here, and they are making sure it’s on track.

Their wedding celebrations will also feature Pietro, the planner who made Nikki’s birthday celebrations a massive reality. How will this wedding go? Will there be drama, or will it be a nostalgic and touching ride of tears, joy, and good wishes? Is Phyllis going to cause a ruckus? Stay tuned for more.

