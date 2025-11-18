The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna attempt to escape from jail by hiding in the laundry cart, and she made it happen. She got out without notice and made her bed to look like she was sleeping. And then she went over to the beach house for Will.

The drama, stalking, crimes, worry, safety issues, and more are about to escalate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: November 18, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Will being completely shocked when he sees Luna show up in front of him at the beach house. How will he react to her stalking? He thought she would be rotting in jail after the family refused to bail her out after she got herself fake-injured to look like an abuse victim.

And when she used a guard’s phone to keep tabs on Will, she found out that moved into the beach house with Electra. This fueled her obsession even further, and she promised to return to him, deluding herself with the story that Will wants her. And now she has shown up unannounced.

Will is bound to be speechless as he wonders how Luna got out of prison and why she is there. How is Will going to deal with the psycho stalker who is obsessed with him? Especially since Electra has just left for the office. She was called by her aunt Ivy due to a work emergency, and so she left.

Luna was waiting for this exact moment, and she made use of it to show up in front of Will. Is he going to reprimand her and inform his parents, Bill, and Katie about Luna having broken out of jail? How will Electra react to Luna stalking Will once again? Is her escape going to cause more problems?

Steffy and Finn also recently spoke about how they are glad to have Luna out of their lives. This news is bound to shock them. After all, the psychotic behavior of Luna hasn’t just been for Will but also for her father Finn, who refuses to have an equation with her after she previously drugged Steffy.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Threats Loom Over Stephanie & Alex While Xander & Brady Question Each Other

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News