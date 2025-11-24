The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Jennifer and Chad clashing as the former threatened to take custody of the kids if he didn’t allow her to take them with her to Boston. EJ, Lucas, and Rafe discussed Sami’s recent engagement to Dante Vitali and whether it was a majorly risky move or not.

The drama, the chaos, the secrets, the confractions, the lies, the plotting, and the questions are about to get more heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 24, 2025

The first episode of the week features Marlena confronting EJ. Is this about her recurring health issues, any session between them, or have his secrets been discovered by her? How will EJ respond to Marlena’s questions? On the other hand, Kayla shares news with Belle. But about what exactly?

Is this in regard to EJ and the suspicions he has been arising? Is the truth going to come out soon? What will Belle do when she gets intel about EJ from Kayla? Will she snoop and dig for answers or confront him about it? Meanwhile, Sarah’s life is put in danger. She got along with Rachel so well.

The two bonded, and Sarah was one of the few people Rachel really liked. But this changed when the little girl assumed there was something between her father Brady and Sarah. It’s no secret that Rachel does not want any woman besides her mother, Kristen, to be near Brady. And so it began.

Rachel found out that Sarah is allergic to pistachios, and she used that to target her. She ensured there was pistachio in Sarah’s ice cream, and the result was evident. Sarah started choking moments after having a scoop. Will Brady be able to save her before it gets too risky to save her life?

Elsewhere, Brady demands answers from Rachel. Has he figured out that his daughter is behind this incident? Is that why he is going to ask her what she did to Sarah? How will the little girl respond to the same? And lastly, Gwen corners Leo. What exactly could this be about this time around?

What does this mean for the two former best friends? Has she found out that he has been snooping around to expose EJ? Stay tuned for more.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill Spencer Is Back While Everyone Reels As News Of Luna’s Death Spreads

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News