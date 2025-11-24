The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna supposedly getting hit by a car and being announced dead. Though her body was not even found, the consensus has been to claim she has died, for the time being at least. Shock spiraled for the Spencer baby she was pregnant with.

From shocking moments and gratitude to guilt and surprises, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles residents.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 24, 2025

The first episode of the week features everyone reeling as the news of Luna’s death spreads. How will they deal with this narrative? Is she dead, or is this simply false news? Will she be back with the baby months later? On the other hand, Dollar Bill Spencer is back. What could this be about?

And then there’s Katie, who is shocked that she has been replaced as head of PR. Who decided to replace her at Forrester Creations? Who is the new recruit, and how will Katie deal with this shocking information?

Tuesday, November 25, 2025

When Katie and Electra grow concerned over mysterious texts, what could this be about? Is it related to Luna by any chance? Or someone else? An admission of guilt is made. Is this from Will or Bill? Is this about the child?

Wednesday, November 26, 2025

When Ridge, Taylor, Steffy, Finn, Kelly, and Hayes feast as they go around the table saying what they are thankful for, how touching will the moment be? Sheila, Deacon, Carter, and Daphne celebrate Thanksgiving. Is this set to improve Deacon and Sheila’s marriage, or is Taylor still on his mind?

Thursday, November 27, 2025

There will be no new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful on the day of Thanksgiving, and a repeat will play. The synopsis of the repeat episode says, “Eric and Ridge watch with excitement as the models walk through the crowd, showcasing their hard work and exquisite designs.”

Friday, November 28, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful will be pre-empted for sports coverage on CBS.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Thanksgiving 2025: Will Young & Restless, General Hospital, Days Of Our Lives, & The Bold And The Beautiful Air New Episodes The Upcoming Week?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News