Nothing screams winter like bundling up and watching a heartwarming anime series, no matter how old you are. The following 10 winter anime deserve a watch this chilly December, and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do!

1. A Place Further Than the Universe (2018)

IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Creator : Yorimoi

: Yorimoi Streaming on: Prime Video & Crunchyroll

Plot: It’s always winter in Antarctica, and Tamaki Mari, Kobuchizawa Shirase, Miyake Hinata, and Shiraishi Yuzuki undertake an expedition to the cold desert. Will the foursome finally make it to the South Pole and find Shirase’s mother, Takako?

2. Vampire in the Garden (2022)

IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Creator : Wit Studio

: Wit Studio Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: Vampires and humans have been fighting for ages in a cold, miserable wilderness. Amidst the war, Fine, the Queen of Vampires, and Momo, the daughter of the human General, set off to find Eden, where both species relish music together.

3. Wolf’s Rain (2003)

IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Creator : Nobumoto Keiko

: Nobumoto Keiko Streaming On: Crunchyroll

Plot: In a dystopian world, four wolves (disguised as humans) must locate the Flower Maiden to make their journey to Paradise. Surrounded by fearful humans, is Paradise in Kiba, Sume, Hige, and Toboe’s fate?

4. Laid Back Camp (2018)

IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Creator : Afro

: Afro Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Plot: Nothing says winter like a bonfire, and this heartwarming anime, following Kagamihara Nadeshiko, Shima Rin, and their school camping club, as they conquer Japan’s campsites, one prefecture at a time, is a must-watch!

5. Toradora (2008)

IMDb Rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Creator : J.C. Staff, based on Yuyuko Takemiya and Yasu’s light novels

: J.C. Staff, based on Yuyuko Takemiya and Yasu’s light novels Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: A classic romance anime series, Toradora is on this list due to its well-crafted Christmas episode, which fed fans, progressed the story, and deepened the main love triangle in the series.

6. Sanda (2025)

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Creator : Paru Itagaki

: Paru Itagaki Streaming on: Prime Video

Plot: In a future where children are rare and rule the roost, Santa Claus is sealed away. But when they want to grow up and celebrate Christmas, will Santa come help out these teenagers?

7. Kanon (2006)

IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Creator : Kyoto Animation, based on the novels by Key

: Kyoto Animation, based on the novels by Key Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Plot: Aizawa Yuuichi finds himself back in the town he visited as a child, refreshing his memories and making new ones. With gorgeous wintery scenes and snowfall, Kanon is a classic anime that will make even casual viewers fans.

8. White Album 2 (2013)

IMDb Rating : 8.28/10 (avg.)

: 8.28/10 (avg.) Creator : Leaf, Satellite

: Leaf, Satellite Streaming on: Crunchyroll

Plot: A spiritual sequel, White Album 2 is about Haruki Kitahara’s light music club, which must recruit new members to keep from disbanding. Culminating in a winter performance, the love triangle and fleshed-out characters bring this series to life.

9. Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus (2025)

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Creator : Hajime Kamoshida

: Hajime Kamoshida Streaming on: Prime Video’s Crunchyroll

Plot: Part of the Bunny Girl Senpai series, this winter anime follows Sakuta, a statistics student in Yokohama who encounters a girl dressed as a bunny who seems invisible to everyone else due to ‘Puberty Syndrome,’ this time being passed around like presents.

10. Yuri On Ice (2016)

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Creator : Mappa- Sayo Yamamoto, Mitsurō Kubo

: Mappa- Sayo Yamamoto, Mitsurō Kubo Streaming on: Crunchyroll, Hulu

Plot: Yuri Katsuki, a Japanese figure skater, crashes out of the Grand Prix Final. His idol, Victor Nikiforov, shows up in his hometown to coach Katsuki after watching a video of Yuri replicating Victor’s routine. Meanwhile, young Yuri Plisetsky wants Victor to choreograph his routine, showing up in Japan as well. What follows is competition, drive, overcoming hurdles, performance, and love. The gold standard for performance-based anime, people have been recently comparing Heated Rivalry’s fame to Yuri!!!

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Top 5 Christmas Movies Based On Books!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News