Dwayne Johnson starred in The Smashing Machine as Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC heavyweight champion whose rise inside the cage parallels heavy personal struggles outside of it. The 2025 sports drama also stars Emily Blunt as Dawn Staples and marks Benny Safdie’s first solo directorial feature since he co-directed Uncut Gems in 2019 with his brother Josh Safdie.

The film arrived with genuine interest surrounding it, backed by A24, along with strong anticipation and interest in Johnson taking on a serious dramatic role. However, it failed to make a huge dent in the box office this year.

The Smashing Machine OTT Update

According to Variety, The Smashing Machine received confirmation from Warner Bros. Discovery that it will be available for streaming on HBO Max from January 23, 2026.

The announcement gives the film a second life after its theatrical run failed to gain momentum. The movie earned $21 million worldwide against a budget of between $40 million and $50 million, marking it as a box office flop despite the attention surrounding the cast and story.

The Smashing Machine’s Critical Response

The film earned largely positive reviews after its October release. It holds a 71% critics’ score and a 74% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the rare Dwayne Johnson movies where critics and viewers agree on the score. Johnson’s performance as Mark Kerr was widely praised, and Emily Blunt drew strong notice for her role as Kerr’s wife as well. Bas Rutten, Lyndsey Gavin, and Oleksandr Usyk round out the supporting cast.

What’s Next For Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt

Johnson’s upcoming slate stays full. He will star in Lizard Music, the live-action Moana, and appear in new Fast and Furious installments. He also has a major role lined up in a Hawaii-based crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese. Emily Blunt will soon return as Miranda Priestly’s former assistant in The Devil Wears Prada 2, sharing the screen again with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.

For audiences who missed it in theaters, The Smashing Machine now has a clear path to reach viewers at home. Streaming gives space for performances like Johnson’s Mark Kerr to be judged beyond box office totals, and January 23, 2026, marks the moment when that reassessment begins on HBO Max.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch!

Must Read: Gal Gadot’s 2025 Box Office Report: Snow White Stumbles, Leaving Her With No Theatrical Wins This Year

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News