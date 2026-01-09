The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Kyle helping his father, Jack, get new leverage against Victor. On the other hand, Phyllis and Cane switched gears. And then last but not least, Audra and Holden agreed to a fresh start despite all the secrets and drama from their past.

The drama, the offers, the warnings, the danger, the plotting, the setbacks, the trauma, and the harm are about to get heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the January 9, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: January 9, 2026

The final episode of the week sees Jack presenting Victor with a shocking offer. The last few weeks for the Abbotts have been trying to find a way to ensure Victor stays far away from Jabot and doesn’t use the AI program against it. It seems Jack and Kyle have found a way to ensure it happens.

They have Matt Clark and are willing to hand him over to Victor for a deal that ensures Jabot stays protected from Victor’s moves. How will Victor react to this trade-off? Especially considering his enmity with Jack and Jabot is key to him. How will this deal fare? Will it work out or not?

Meanwhile, Nick suffers a setback. Considering he was in the hospital after Matt attacked him in the car, is it related to his health and recovery? Or is it about something else instead? What could this setback be? How will he get over it? Last but not least, Phyllis encourages Cane to examine his darker side. Cane has been clear that he only loves Lily and wants to reunite with her, but she has not been clear in her actions. Despite their kiss, she made it clear she did not trust him and left town for a while. Phyllis appears to have seized this opportunity to present her own case to Cane.

She is drawn to Cane’s dark side, which wields power. Phyllis wants him to embrace that side with her. Now that Lily has left for a while, will he give in and listen to her? Or will he wait it out for Lily and keep in touch with who he really is as Cane? Who will, Cane’s real side or him as Aristotle Dumas?

