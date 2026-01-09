The previous episode of General Hospital saw Trina and Kai making a huge realization about who shot Drew. Drew lost his cool in court. Alexis made a risky legal move. Brook Lynn reconnected with Sonny. Lastly, Dante made an admission regarding Michael and the shooting case.

The drama, the chaos, the confrontations, the meltdowns, the traps, the joy, the confusion, and more are about to get delegated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 9, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: January 9, 2026

The final episode of the week features Tracy confronting Alexis. After the testimony, Tracy has been adamant about questioning Alexis about the trap she set for her to get her to confess against Michael. Another question on her mind is who tipped her about the fact that she saw Michalw that night.

How will Alexis react to Tracy’s confrontation? Will she confess or will she stand her ground? Up next, Jason and Carly encounter Drew. How will this meeting fare? Is Drew going to keep gloating and throw around warnings? Or will he realise that his meltdown may have caused him some damage?

Meanwhile, Britt makes a slip of the tongue. But in front of whom? And what exactly did she reveal? Is she going to regret this? On the other hand, Trina and Kai weigh their options. It is out in the open now. Willow was the one who shot Drew, and the truth was figured out by Kai and Trina together.

Due to a ringtone they heard, the two have pieced together the mystery and figured out that Willow is the culprit. But that does not mean Willow is not still lying and manipulating the jury using her tears and acting. But what will Kai and Trina do with this information now that they know the full truth?

Will they contact Alexis or someone else? And then lastly, Laura confers with Sonny. Is this about Sidwell? Or is this regarding Kevin taking Ace with him to keep him safe and protected from Sidwell’s blackmailing tricks?

