The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Dimitri shock Leo when he kissed the latter. On the other hand, Maggie confronted Xander about firing Brady while Sarah comforted the latter about the same. Lastly, Steve and Alex objected to Stephanie’s new idea.

The drama and the jealousy are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 13 episode of Days of Our Lives, when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: January 13, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Cat questioning Gwen. The former has been adamant about making sure her mission is successful, and she is doing so with Rafe. Her next step is to ask Gwen questions, hoping it might provide her with some key insights. But will her plan work out or fail? Gwen is not someone who lets down her guard easily. And will they have a brief discussion about Dimitri’s return and its impact on Gwen’s life?

On the other hand, Dimitri spins a story for Rafe. While Cat is busy questioning Gwen, Rafe has gone to Dimitri. What does he truly hope to achieve from the newest returnee in town? And when Dimitri cooks up a story to satiate Rafe, will the latter be able to figure out the lies?

Meanwhile, Kristen persuades Sarah. Is this related to Rachel or someone else? After all, Kristen is just very protective of her daughter. She will do what it takes to protect her. How will Sarah react to whatever Kristen requests?

Elsewhere, Brady voices his concerns to Rachel’s doctor. Being the little girl’s father, he has as much worry on his mind as is on Kristen’s. Will the doctor be able to reassure Brady about Rachel?

And then lastly, Sophia asks Rachel for a favor. What is on her mind, and why does she need Rachel’s assistance? Will Rachel agree to help Sophia? Stay tuned to find out.

