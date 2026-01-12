The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Dimitri’s return, causing chaos for Leo and Javi’s marriage as well as Gwen’s life. Rafe and Jada kept with their investigations while Kristen made some big decisions. Rachel asked Sophia for a favor. And lastly, Saah and Brady got even closer together.

The drama, worry, disappointment, sorrow, danger, joy, and chaos are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 12, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: January 12, 2026

The first episode of the week features Dimitri shocking Leo. Moments after Leo and Javi tied the knot on New Year’s Eve, Leo’s ex-boyfriend Dimitri came back to town. This caused some major drama and a sad start to their newly married lives. Leo tried to reassure Javi about their love and life.

But Javi made it clear that Leo should go have a chat with Dimitri and set things right instead of continuing with confusion. But that chat led to a big twist. Dimitri kissed Leo without any warning and despite knowing he is married to Javi. How will he react to this move by his ex? What will he do?

Will he still stick with Javi or will his heart now feel conflicted? On the other hand, Maggie confronts Xander. Is that about Xander firing Brady from his company? Is she going to question this decision or convince him to rectify it? Is Xander even going to listen to her? Meanwhile, Sarah comforts Brady.

This recent move has shocked Brady, and he cannot believe that Xander did something like this to him simply because he was jealous of him and Sarah. And now Sarah is comforting Brady about the same. Lastly, Steve and Alex object to Stephanie’s idea. What exactly is this about?

What has she suggested that has kept her father and boyfriend both averse to it? Is this related to the stalker situation? Or something else? What will her mother, Kayla, have to say about this idea by Stephanie? Is she going to be pro or against it? Stay tuned to find out more details about the same.

