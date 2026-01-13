The previous episode of General Hospital saw Alexis being floored after finding out that Willow was the shooter. Martin relayed news to Drew. On the other hand, Molly confided in Kristina. Michael and Jacinda grew even closer. And then last but not least, Nina was left feeling frustrated.

The drama, the warnings, the blackmail, the confrontations, the shock, the worry, and more are about to get elevated soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the January 13, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: January 13, 2026

The episode on Tuesday sees Valentin taking a risk. He has been hiding in Carly’s attic ever since he fled from prison. But now he feels ready to get out of his comfort zone and take a risk. It might be dangerous, but he feels ready, and he has a plan. Carly may not be in favor of it, so what will he do?

Is he going to convince her? On the other hand, Britt is threatened. She is aware of Marco’s reality, the one he hides from his boyfriend Lucas. Marco is actively involved with his father, Sidwell, and Britt has the intel regarding it. Is this why she is threatened? Is Marco warning her, or is it Sidwell instead?

Meanwhile, Ava has a shocking encounter. But with whom? And how will she deal with it if it’s such a surprise? Elsewhere, Drew makes a promise. Is this to his wife, Willow? He is unaware that it was she who tried to shoot him that night and married him for revenge. What promise will he make?

When Carly is alarmed, is this going to be about Valentin’s plan and the need to take a big risk? Or will it be about Brennan instead? Then there’s Jordan, who gets a warning from Sidwell not to underestimate him. Now, how will she react to this threat? And lastly, Trina goes over to her father, Curtis.

What conclusion will the two come to regarding Willow’s trial and Drew’s shooting case? Especially when he has noticed how invested she is in it. Is she going to tell him the truth or divert the topic? Stay tuned to find out.

