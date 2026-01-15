The new year brought in a fresh wave of drama for Days of Our Lives, but it has also brought a major shocker for the audience. Leo Howard and Ashley Puzemis, who play lovers Tate and Holly, are leaving. And joining them are Carson Boatman and Raven Bowen, who play spouses Johnny and Chanel.

These are two of the most loved young couples on the soap opera, thus making the announcement of letting them go even more surprising. All four of them were contract actors with strong storylines and have now been let go all of a sudden. Here’s what we know about this major casting shocker.

Days Of Our Lives: Why Were These Actors Fired From The Soap Opera?

The news was first broken by The Daily Mail, which revealed that the four actors have been let go by Days of Our Lives. The official statement from Peacock said, “While we don’t comment on individual contracts or casting decisions, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for the actors.”

It continued, “What may seem sudden is part of long-range storytelling decisions. Our goal is to balance the show’s rich history with where we’re headed creatively. Due to our long tape-to-air gap, any changes won’t be on screen for some time.” For the unversed, Days films six months ahead.

This is why the actors will still be seen on air in episodes until late 2026 or early 2027. All four are currently involved in heavy storylines that were filmed more than six months ago. It remains unclear why the four beloved actors playing legacy characters were let go by the production so suddenly.

Days Of Our Lives: Holly, Tate, Chanel & Johnny’s History

As per the statement, the call was taken for storyline purposes, but the fans are not convinced by the response. Ashley has played Holly Jonas, Nicole Walker, and Daniel Jonas’ daughter since October 2023. Leo has played Tate Black, Theresa Donovan, and Brady Black’s son since April 2024.

The characters have had a romantic relationship since 2023. Tate was previously played by Jamie Martin Mann. On the other hand, Raven has been a part of Days of Our Lives since March 2021, when she debuted as the adult Chanel Dupree, Paulina Price, and George Dupree’s daughter.

Carson has played Johnny DiMera since August 2021. He is Sami Brady and EJ DiMera’s son. Johnny and Chanel have been married twice. Once from 2021 to 2022 and then from 2024 till now. It remains to be seen how the writers will get the four characters and the two couples off-screen now.

