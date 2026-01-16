Amazon MGM Studios announced on January 15 that production is underway for Prime Video’s upcoming series, Tomb Raider. The series is a live-action rendition of the video game series of the same name. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will play the role of Lara Croft in the upcoming show.

Sophie Turner’s First Look As Lara Croft

Amazon MGM Studios marked the start of shooting by revealing the first look of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the new Prime Video series. Tomb Raider follows the adventures of the famous archaeologist and adventurer, Lara Croft.

Turner’s makeover as Croft closely follows the portrayal of the character in the game. The dashing look might dazzle GOT fans used to seeing the talented actress as Sansa Stark.

Turner’s Croft looks battle-ready in her tight adventure outfit, a little bit reminiscent of Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse in the Jumanji films. Her cool shades round up the killer look.

Tomb Raider Cast & Crew

The series stars Turner as Lara Croft, alongside Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (known for Fleabag) leads the show, serving as creator, writer, and executive producer, and as co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge, who is also the series’ executive producer.

They are joined by Jonathan Van Tulleken, who will serve as director and executive producer as well. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenny Robins through Wells Street Films, Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, Timothy I. Stevenson, Dallas Dickinson through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television.

The show is also produced by Matt McInnis and Jan R. Martin. The series is under the banner of Story Kitchen, Crystal Dynamics, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives: Why Were These Four Actors Playing Two Popular Couples Fired From Peacock’s Soap Opera?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News