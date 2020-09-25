Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are truly in a very happy space these days. We all know that the couple is expecting their third child. The way they announced their pregnancy was an absolute delight for fans. After which the model is making sure that she updates all her fans about her health on a regular basis. Recently she took to social media to inform everyone about her bed rest.

Even though fans were concerned about her after hearing this, the couple didn’t seem to be worried at all. However, there is another exciting update about Chrissy and John which may cheer up their fans now. And, no it is not about their pregnancy but something about their space. Confused much? Continue reading further to know more about your favourite couple.

According to reports in People, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have found their next home! Yes, you read that right. Just a month after putting their current Beverly Hills mansion on the market, they have now found a buyer for the property. The couple has purchased another Beverly Hills house, which was represented by Sally Forster Jones of Compass, for $17,500,000.

Well, it’s not over yet, as we have some more information about this new lavish purchase. John and Chrissy’s mansion has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The newly purchased mansion boasts a 10,700 square-foot open floor plan. In addition to the 24-foot ceilings, the home has a gourmet kitchen, an Ortal fireplace, breathtaking panoramic city-to-sea vistas, a 6,600 square-foot motor court, a curved driveway, a double garage and an outdoor barbecue area. That’s a dream house, isn’t it?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s property overlooks the fantastic view; the 100-foot saltwater infinity pool features a Baja shelf. The cookbook author shared on her Instagram Stories in August that the soon-to-be family-of-five had listed their current mansion in Beverly Hills.

A source told the portal that they came to a decision following the baby news, sharing, “With a third child coming, they want a house they can grow into.” The couple already share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

We are really happy for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, what about you?

