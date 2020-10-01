International Coffee Day 2020: From Harry Styles & Gigi Hadid To Miley Cyrus - Celebs Reveal Their Favourite STARBUCKS Drink

What’s that one thinking keeping you sane amid the pandemic? It has to be coffee. We give very less credit to our basic needs and often tend to take it for granted but if there’s anything we have learnt during this pandemic is to never take anything for granted. Especially your Starbucks, haha!

On the occasion of coffee day, today we are going to talk about our favourite celebrities and their Starbucks coffee.

We often wonder what Harry Styles, Gigi Hadid or Miley Cyrus would prefer in their coffee order, isn’t it? Well, worry not; today we are going to talk about all our favourite celebrities and their Starbucks order.

Take a look:

Harry Styles: The Watermelon Sugar singer’s favourite Starbucks coffee is Vanilla Latte with a shot of caramel cream.

Ariana Grande: The 7 Rings singer is a vegan and hence prefers soy milk coffees. Back in 2019, the 27-year-old collaborated with Starbucks for a Cloud Macchiato but her favourite coffee from the brand is Venti Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with no whipped cream.

Kylie Jenner: The beauty mogul is a fan of coffees and her regular Instagram stories are proof of the same. Her favourite drinks from Starbucks are Passion Tea Lemonade and Caramel Frappuccino.

Gigi Hadid: The 25-year-old model is a huge fan of Starbucks’ Standard Latte and their seasonal Peppermint Lattes. Well, who doesn’t love their seasonal mint coffees!

Kim Kardashian: During a live chat session on her Instagram, the reality TV star revealed her favourite Starbucks’ coffee and said Soy Chai Lattes or White Chocolate Mochas with whipped cream.

Camilla Cabello: The Senorita singer is often spotted running errands and on coffee runs with boyfriend Shawn Mendes and her favourite coffee from the brand is Vanilla Bean Frappuccino.

Zendaya: The Disney star once revealed during her YouTube video that her favourite coffee from Starbucks is decaf Caramel Frappuccino with “caramel and chocolate at the bottom and all around.”

Miley Cyrus: The Wrecking Ball singer’s favourite coffee is Grande Nonfat White Mocha with no whipped cream.

Taylor Swift: The Cardigan singer back in 2008 revealed that she loves Starbucks and would order both an Iced Caramel Latte with two Sweet’N Lows and Iced Americano with Two Sweet’N Lows and soy milk. What better than a cup of coffee, two cups of coffee! Haha.

Lucy Hale: The Pretty Little Liars alum is one person who is spotted with Starbucks coffee almost every day. She loves Iced Soy Latte with two splendas!

Tell us your favourite Starbucks coffee in the comments section below.

