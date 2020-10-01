We are devastated over Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage and that she is deeply in pain because of losing her unborn child. The 34-year-old shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram and also shared pictures of herself with John Legend and their friends from across the world are sending in love and prayers including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Charlie Puth.

Chrissy and John were expecting their child together and announced their pregnancy in August this year.

The couple already shares two children together named Luna and Miles and Chrissy Teigen a while ago told her fans that her pregnancy involves a lot of risk and complications. The model turned chef was admitted to the hospital recently because of excessive bleeding and was infused blood for the same but somehow have had a miscarriage.

Chrissy shared the news on Instagram and her BFF Kim Kardashian immediately replied to her on the post and wrote, “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.” Hailey Bieber also commented on the post and wrote, “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time. ❤️”

Paris Hilton also commented on the post and wrote, “💔😢 My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️”.

Channing Tatum also commented on her post and wrote, “Sending so much love to you right now.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Melissa Fumero also commented on the same and wrote, “I am so astonished and in complete awe of your bravery. You just made so many women feel seen by sharing this intimate grief. I hope the outpouring of love you receive helps you and your family heal. Thank you for being so strong and so open. Sending you and your family so much love and light in this extraordinarily difficult time. May you always feel Jack’s love surrounding you. 💕”

Singer Charlie Puth also commented on Chrissy’s post and wrote, “We love you and are here for you and your family.”

Viola Davis also commented on the same and wrote, “So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love,love,love…and more…🙏🏿🙏🏿💛💛”

Actor Dwayne Johnson also commented on the post and wrote, “We are so deeply sorry and sending you guys all our love, strength, support, light and mañana. No more words. D&L ❤️”

We are sending you all the love and prayers Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

