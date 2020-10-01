Here is a piece of great news for Donald Glover and Michelle White’s fans. He has recently revealed that his girlfriend has given birth to their third child during the lockdown. The actor is already a proud father to two sons, Legend, three and Drake, two. Donald and Michelle welcomed their first son Legend back in 2016 before their second son Drake was born in 2018. Read the article to know more.

Donald, in a recent interview, talked about his third child. He said his child was born when he was watching the George Floyd video.

Donald Glover told British GQ, “I had [a kid] during the coronavirus.” Sharing the experience, the musician said, “It was nuts. I was in a hospital bed. My son had just been born, like, an hour before, and I was watching the George Floyd video.” Donald didn’t reveal the date of his son’s birth but it is most likely to be in late May or early June as George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer on May 25.

Donald Glover further added, “It was such a weird moment. It was such an intense, weird moment because I’m watching that video and it’s, like, eight minutes long, so you’re sitting there and I had just had this amazing, joyful, expanding moment, plus my dad had passed away recently, so [my son] was named after my father.”

Donald Glover’s father Donald McKinley Glover Sr passed away in 2018. The actor/musician said while sharing the joy of the moment, “I don’t even know what, really, the word is to describe it. It was just expanding: the empathy and compassion and the terror and the joy of it.”

