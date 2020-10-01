Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in a court battle for almost four years claiming the custody of their children ever since the latter filed for divorce. Now reports state that The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star’s legal team will be calling Jillian Armenante to testify at the former power couple’s upcoming custody trial.

Advertisement

Armenante and Angelina had previously worked together in 1999 blockbuster, Girl Interrupted and in the 2007 movie A Mighty Heart. And in the year 2000, Angelina won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Girl, Interrupted.

Advertisement

As per the copy of the witness list procured by US Weekly, Jillian Armenante will be taking a stand in the upcoming trial which is scheduled between October 5 to October 23. The witness list was filed on September 21 and Brad Pitt’s lawyers will cross-examine Angelina Jolie in the trial. The report also stated that the witness list also includes a therapist, a security guard, and numerous psychologists.

The former power couple has been undergoing the bitter custody battle ever since splitting in 2016. They share six children Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. The relations between them has deteriorated to a point where both don’t attend family therapy ahead of a custody trial slated for next month.

A source told the publication, “Tensions have escalated between Brad and Angelina, with family therapy no longer taking place.”

Reportedly, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had briefly come to a cordial understanding about co-parenting their kids. Pitt was even spotted leaving the actress’ LA home in June after spending time with the children. However, things became bitter later.

The source also said to the publication, “Brad wants 50/50 joint physical and legal custody of the kids. Angelina has been unagreeable to those terms.” The report also stated that Angelina will only agree to talk about the terms should the home base for the children is not in Los Angeles, where the younger kids are currently attending school.

What do you think about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custodial trial? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Chrissy Teigen Suffers A Miscarriage; Her Heart-Breaking Announcement Has Left Us Devastated!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube