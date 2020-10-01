She is no more just the Eleven from Stranger Things. Yes, we are talking about Millie Bobby Brown! The 16-year-old actress has impressed everyone with her latest Netflix original movie, Enola Holmes. It also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bohnam Carter. The actress and the film received a great response from the critics and fans.

With Enola Holmes, Millie yet again proved her acting prowess. It looks like she is now aiming to do more such promising projects. The Stranger Things star has shown her interest in playing late English singer, Amy Winehouse.

As reported by The Sun, during a US interview, Millie Bobby Brown was asked which historical figure she would like to play. The actress said, “I wouldn’t say she’s historical, but I would love to play Amy Winehouse.”

Millie Bobby Brown added, “I personally think she is like an icon to R&B and blues and basically the whole culture of music. I just love her music and I really was impacted by her whole story – so I would love to play her.”

There are chances that the actress might get to play Amy Winehouse on the big screen. Earlier this year, Amy’s father Mitch Winehouse show his interest in a Broadway show and film based on his daughter’s life.

On Paul Danan podcast, Mitch had revealed that they have a lovely movie and Broadway show based on his daughter. He wants to portray Amy the way she was. The film might come out in the next two years. At that time, they were at the scripting stage. The singer’s father also said that he would choose the cast for his daughter’s biopic.

Well, it would be interesting to see if Millie Bobby Brown gets to portray Amy Winehouse or not!

Meanwhile, everyone is also waiting for the fourth season of Stranger Things. Due to the pandemic, the shooting was halted midway months ago. Along with that, many people also want a sequel to Enola Holmes. They are curious to know what happens with Enola now that she realises her talent and skills.

