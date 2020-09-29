Millie Bobby Brown On Enola Holmes Sequel: “The Story Isn’t Over Yet…”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes released last week on Netflix and since then it has been getting stupendous fantastic reviews from all across the globe. Henry Cavill played the character of Sherlock Holmes and Sam Claflin played the character of Mycroft Holmes.

Enola is Sherlock’s little sister who we have seen previously seen in BBC’s series which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in pivotal roles.

Ever since the release, the film has been trending in ‘Top 10’ in various countries on Netflix because of the amazing storyline and cast. It’s barely been a week and fans are already asking for a sequel for Enola Holmes.

There has been no official announcement as to when the sequel will happen but Millie Bobby Brown has spilled the beans on the same and there’s a relief coming in for all the fans out there. The Stranger Things actress said, “the story isn’t over yet…”

Brown also revealed that there are no developments yet on Enola Holmes sequel but she would love to play the character. Talking to Deadline, the 16-year-old said that there “has to be” a Part 2 for the same as this is not the end of the cinematic road for this teenage genius.

“Yeah, there’s more of the story to be told. The story isn’t over yet,” Brown said. “She isn’t grown up, there’s no conclusion. I think she’ll forever be someone who is always evolving, but there’s definitely more to be shown on screen. Harry and I loved working together, so this has to happen.”

For those of you who don’t know, Enola Holmes is based on Nancy Springer’s novel series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries. It’s based on the first book and it has 5 more stories in the series.

We can’t wait for Netflix to announce the sequel to the film and it’ll be based on the second book called ‘The Case of the Left-Handed Lady’.

The third book will announce Dr John Watson and we definitely can’t wait for that one.

