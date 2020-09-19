While Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die is yet to be released in theatres this November, rumours about the next instalment is already making rounds. As many names have been thrown around and Tom Hardy is one of the names making rounds for the coveted job in the industry.

According to reports, for now, the latest British Spy Action-thriller will give star Daniel Craig a fitting sendoff after five movies of playing the role of a spy. The 52-year-old actor will retire from the role for good after No Time To Die.

If a report from The Vulcan Reporter is to be believed, then the studio has already locked in Tom Hardy for the role of James Bond. The Inception star will replace Daniel Craig after No Time to Die. The report further adds that the studio was supposed to make the official announcement in November, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, that won’t be the case anymore. Now the studio is considering to make the official announcement in December or early 2021.

It’s a known fact that EON productions generally focus on the James Bond film they’re making before they think about the next one. And since the film No Time To Die having made final edit months ago, the producers had more time in hand to think about the next instalment.

Moreover, Daniel Craig’s final Bond film was originally set to be released a year ago. Now producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson had all the more reason to start thinking about Bond 26 and the next 007 actor.

While there’s no official confirmation has been released yet, the report is advised to be taken only as a pinch of salt. If the studio were to announce that Tom Hardy has been chosen for the next James Bond film will not come as a surprise as his name always has been linked to the franchise many times in the past. Now we really hope that the actor might finally get stepping into the iconic shoes of James Bond.

What do you think about Tom Hardy playing the role of 007 in the next film? Let us know in the comments.

