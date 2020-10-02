Here’s some exciting news for Jamie Foxx fans. The actor, among many other roles, is known for playing the baddie Electro in the Andrew Garfield starrer The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Now as per reports, the actor is all set to reprise his role in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3.

Amazing news right? Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are making this Spider-Man film.

As per reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx is not only ready to reprise the role of Electro but is in final talks with the producers. Electro’s origin story was captured in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and it failed to impress critics and underperformed at the box office.

This reportedly prompted Sony to join hands with Marvel Studios and merge the two universes. And this was how Spider-Man joined the Avengers Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America and others in Captain America: Civil War and then its solo movies.

This latest instalment of Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man will be helmed by Jon Watts. He has directed the earlier two instalments as well – Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Besides Tom, the film also stars the supporting cast from the previous movies like Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. The producers of this film are Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Man 3 was initially set to release in July 2021. Owing to the current situation, Sony pushed the film’s release to November 2021 and later postponed to its recent release date – December 17, 2021. But with the cases still on a rise and theatres even not opening everywhere, audiences worldwide are still expecting the release date to move further.

Just like it’s the release date, the production of the film has also seen many changes in dates. As per reports, the production of Spider-Man 3 will finally begin soon. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are planning to start filming Spider-Man 3 in Winter 2021 – which refers to either January or February 2021. The reports also state that added filming would most likely be complete by Summer 2021.

