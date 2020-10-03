A few hours back, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has released her memoir titled Unfinished and it has already become the Best Seller in the US. The book is now available for pre-order in the US and the actor had even penned down a few heartfelt posts while announcing the release of the book on Friday evening.

Priyanka’s memoir covers her version of struggles, achievements, and all the other things that came in between to make her the woman she is today. She is not only an actor but also a known philanthropist, a former beauty queen, a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, and an active speaker for women and human rights.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been writing her memoir for almost 2 years and has covered all the greatest moments of her personal life which she has never revealed it to anyone. During an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she has said, “You can Google anything about from when I was 17. But I call this the in-between interviews book. Everything I talked about in my interviews is public knowledge, but what happens when I go back into my trailer, or when I go home at night? I might share great moments of my personal life, but I’ve always had walls up and been very private, and I open up in my book.”

The Baywatch star further revealed that her memoir Unfinished will also reveal about the things she had never commented on and share some of her vulnerabilities. She said, “This book helped drop the curtain and share my vulnerabilities.”

As her memoir delves deeper into her personal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also offer a look at her relationship with her pop star husband Nick Jonas. She said, “There will definitely be insight on this extremely important chapter in my life. My partner is one of my greatest pride and joys. He is a true partner in every sense. There’s a big insight into our wedding, our love story, into my life before Nick and my life now.”

The actress also hopes that through her book she aims to empower readers to chase their dreams, which was possible due to the encouragement she received from her parents as a kid. She said, “I hope that by the end of the book they see the importance of providing, specifically girls, with wings. And I hope that people who read the book really take a chapter from how my parents raised me, because they raised me to be fearless. The most important thing is to not be told that your dreams are small or silly, that they’re not practical. I say be impractical. Push the limits. Be fearless.”

