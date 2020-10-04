Spider-Man is Marvel’s one of the most desired superheroes. In the last decade, we have seen Spidey going through many changes, with Tom Holland playing the current version of the Marvel hero. A recent fan art shows Holland taking Andrew Garfield’s place against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Read the article to know more.

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man 3 is one of the much-awaited movies of next year. And Koimoi already told you that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played the superhero years ago, might join hands with Tom Holland in the threequel, as per media reports.

We are also aware that Jamie Foxx is in final talks to appear in Spider-Man 3 as Electro. He was seen playing the villain opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But the movie wasn’t well-received by the audiences as well as critics. This is why Sony halted the future plans for the franchise. Since Tom Holland has breathed a new life into the character, Sony seems interested to explore his relationship with past movies’ villains.

Artist artoftimetravel has shared an amazing piece of fanart in which we see Tom Holland replacing Andrew Garfield. The photo shows the climactic battle between Spider-Man and Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, with Jamie Foxx’s villain floating above Holland. Have a look at the picture here.

The caption of the image reads, “Electro: You took everything from me

MCU Spidey: I don’t even know who you are

Joke aside, this was so unexpected honestly. Never thought we’d see @iamjamiefoxx play Electro again. This is one step closer to the live-action Spider-Verse movie! How do you think @iamjamiefoxx Electro will appear in the MCU? Do you think he will be from TASM universe or will he play a different version of the character?”

The fan art has rightly given us an idea about how a fight between Foxx’s Electro and Holland’s Spider-Man may look like. What are your thoughts on the image? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

