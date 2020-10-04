Schitt's Creek: 7 Times Dan Levy's David Rose Was Relatable AF!

If there’s any sitcom that’s garnering all the love and attention, it’s Schitt’s Creek. Created by Daniel or Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, the duo also plays the lead role in it. Along with the father-son pair, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire play the lead roles.

The show ended this year with its 6th and final season. The Canadian sitcom is currently streaming on Netflix and people are able to enjoy every bit of it. Schitt’s Creek is loved for its humour, the characters and brilliant and funny writing. All the characters have a lot of good dialogues which either make us say ‘WHOA’ or ‘LOL’.

One character who speaks his heart out with lots of sarcasm is David Rose. Played by Dan Levy, he is a fan favourite. From his fashion sense to his meltdown scenes, Daniel Levy plays David in Schitt’s Creek as if it is his personality. But there have been times his dialogues made a lot of sense to all the fans.

Check out some amazing David Rose lines from Schitt’s Creek that were relatable AF:

1. You know, being approachable isn’t that important anyway, The Queen hasn’t smiled since the ’70s, and her birthdays are still very well attended.

2. I’m trying very hard not to connect with people right now.

3. I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year

4. I’m starting to feel like I’m trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric here

5. I Googled that bug. It’s some sort of demonic cricket that takes chunks out of your skin when provoked. ‘Chunks’ is the word that Google used.

6. I would hardly call myself an expert on this subject. And by subject, I mean genuine human emotion.

7. Umm, I do drink red wine, but I also drink white wine. I’ve been known to sample the occasional rosé. And a couple of summers back, I tried a merlot that used to be a chardonnay, which got a bit complicated. I like the wine, not the label.

Which are your favourite lines by David Rose in Schitt’s Creek? Let us know in the comments section below.

