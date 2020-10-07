The Twilight Saga: New Moon Box Office Facts: From $711 Million Worldwide To Beating Sherlock Holmes

When Twilight starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart & Taylor Lautner released back in 2008, it turned out to be everything the makers had expected. The film was based on Stephenie Meyer’s book series and since it turned out to be huge, there was no reason to hold back and not do the next part. A sequel to the film titled The Twilight Saga: New Moon, therefore, released in 2009.

This time Chris Weitz came on board as the director and the franchise touched new peaks.

Twilight series is an urban fantasy romance that explores the love between a human girl and a vampire boy. Throughout the story, the vampire boy faces many dangers from supernatural creatures and battles with the impossibility of their relationship.

Let’s have a look at some of the interesting box office facts about The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

1) The Twilight Saga: New Moon did a worldwide business of $711 million and earned $297.8 million in the US according to Box Office Mojo.

2) After the huge success of the first Twilight movie in 2008, the sequel showed a huge jump in numbers. Just international business of The Twilight Saga: New Moon was $413.2 million which was more than the worldwide business of first Twilight i.e. $408.4 million.

3) Some of the best performing overseas territories for The Twilight Saga: New Moon were the UK ($43.4 million), France ($39.2 million), Australia ($35.1 million), Germany ($34.6 million) and Spain ($28.6 million).

4) The domestic business of the film also grew by a huge margin with The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

5) It was 2009’s 7th highest-grossing film globally and 4th highest grosser in the USA. The Twilight Saga: New Moon did better than big films like Sherlock Holmes ($524 million), Star Trek ($385.6 million) & X-Men Origins: Wolverine $373 million) globally.

6) The Twilight Saga: New Moon is still 119th highest grosser of all time globally.

What are your thoughts on these facts? Let us know in the comments section down below.

