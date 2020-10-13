It seems like after making their relationship publish this summer, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now taking a big step in their relationship. As per reports, Fox recently introduced her boyfriend to her and Brian Austin Green’s kids. Read on for more gossip.

A source close to the couple told a portal that Fox recently introduced her kids to Kelly. The 34-year-old actress has three children with estranged husband Green – Noah Shannon (7), Bodhi Ransom (6), and Journey River (3).

The source told People, “He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step since they are getting more serious.” The source continued, “They are in a committed relationship and it’s not just a fling. They are planning a future together.”

The source adds that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly “spend as much time together as they can” and are “doing great.”

Recently, while on The Howard Stern Show, Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he’s ready to get married to Megan Fox. He even said that he would like comedian Pete Davidson as his best man. According to a report in OK Magazine, Machine Gun and Megan have already started to plan the future together. A source had told the portal that Megan is talking about more babies, marriage and more.

For those who do not know, in May 2020, Brian Austin Green confirmed his split with Megan Fox. The actor shared that issues aroused between them when Megan began working on a project in 2019. Fox and Kelly collaborated on a romantic music video titled Blood Valentine.

Talking about Megan Fox and estranged hubby Brian Austin Green, the duo first met in 2004 on the sets of Hope & Faith. After dating each other for a while, they split in 2005, but post Fox’s pregnancy, the now ex-couple reconciled and got hitched in 2010.

The 90210 actor, during an Insta live session in August, said that he was still open to reconciling with the Transformer actress. He said, “I never say never.”

With the recent meeting of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s children do you think wedding bells will be ringing soon?

