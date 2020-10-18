Actor and producer Dwayne Johnson has now shared an important update to his fans about his upcoming film Black Adam on Instagram. The film was previously scheduled to go floors in July 2020 and to hit the screens on December 22, 2021. However, due to the pandemic, the shooting of the film has been postponed.

Now the actor has now taken to Instagram to share an important announcement regarding the shoot of the much-awaited film Black Adam. He said that the shoot of the film will begin in spring 2021 in Georgia. The actor is currently shooting for the film Red Notice along with his Hobbs & Shaw co-star Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot.

After filming Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson will begin filming for Young Rock, NBC’s scripted single-camera comedy series inspired by the star and producer’s formative years. From there, the actor will begin shooting for Black Adam, which is the third Georgia-shot production on Johnson’s slate.

Take a look at Johnson’s Instagram post below:

The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed Black Adam is set in the shared DC Extended Universe and spinning out of Shazam!, which The Rock had produced. The film will also see Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) along with Johnson’s eponymous character. DC superheroes Cyclone and Doctor Fate will also join the cast.

Last month, Hiram Garcia, producer of the film Black Adam during an interview with Collider had talked about resuming the shooting of the film during the pandemic. He said, “We’re excited to proceed as planned with all our projects, but our main priority has been making sure we can create safe environments for our cast and crew — which we’ve been able to do. We’re fortunate to work on big productions and ourselves, along with the entire industry, have worked to devise new protocols and systems that allow us to proceed in safe ways keeping the talent, crew and entire production safe. We’ve gotten to a place where it feels like we’ve established some amazing guidelines that allow us to get back to work, and so now it’s about rolling that out and applying that formula to all our productions across the board.”

