Vin Diesel Fans, Rejoice! Actor Is All Set To Bring New xXx Trilogy

Actor Vin Diesel, who is well-known for his action films franchises like Fast & Furious series and Riddick, is reportedly set to revive the xXx trilogy. His last film of the trilogy, Return of Xander Cage, was released in 2017 is the highest-grossing instalment yet.

It seems the actor will stop at nothing to make his every action film a franchise. His third major franchise xXx trilogy was a time capsule of what people were into at the turn of the millennium. Even though the film was somewhat zeitgeisty but did rake up nearly $277 million at the box office. It’s worth pointing out that film reinforced the credentials of the actor as Hollywood’s latest action hero.

According to We Got This Covered, Vin Diesel is now planning to for an entirely new trilogy of xXx, and it is touted as the fourth instalment of the series. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same. The actor returned to his role in Return of Xander Cage after fifteen years since he did not appear in xXx: State of the Union. It was reported that he opted out of the film as he disliked the script. However, Ice Cube went on star in the film as Darius Stone but the film barely earned $70 million globally.

This is not the first time that Vin Diesel opted out of the film franchise. He had previously opted out of 2 Fast 2 Furious, second instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Last month the actor had officially made his first foray into the world of pop music with the release of his debut single, “Feel Like I Do.” He had partnered with Norweigian DJ Kygo on the pop EDM track which was written and produced by Petey Martin. The single was released on Kygo’s label, Palm Tree Records.

Talking about his single, Vin Diesel recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared a video of himself in the recording studio saying, “Kelly, I am so honoured to be able to debut my music on your show because you, since you first won [American] Idol until today, have somehow maintained your authenticity. I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set, as you know that’s not possible, I’ve had another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart. to that end, one of the people that first believe in me was Kygo…I hope you like it.”

