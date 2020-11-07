A while ago, Beyonce released her new Adidas X IVY Park collection and grabbed eyeballs because the entire collection was bomb AF, no kidding there. Now, the Halo singer is making headlines for cancelling her upcoming world tour but there’s good news for all the fans out there.

The pandemic has pushed, delayed and cancelled a lot of world tours for artists including queen Bey. Nonetheless, there’s a silver lining for the fans here in this case.

According to The Sun, the Single Ladies singer has decided to scrap plans for her upcoming 2021 world tour and instead will perform through live streams. Yes, you heard it right. You can just sit at home and watch Beyonce performing on your television and phone screens.

Queen B wants to make it huge for all her fans and hence has already started the preparations to make it bigger and better. A source close to the publication told, “Beyonce and her team are currently mapping out a plan to create a virtual live show to showcase her new music in 2021, now that she can’t tour because of Covid.”

The source further added, “Following the success she had with [2016 album] Lemonade, and the Disney film Black Is King, she started writing and recording feel-good tracks inspired by new artists like Dua Lipa and The Shindellas. She’s ready to dance again.”

Beyonce is also working on her new album and in fact, she has plans to promote her new album through ‘a virtual show that fans can watch at home.’

The source added, “She has made it clear she’s prepared to pull out all the stops to make it a real spectacle.”

That’s some great news for all the Beyonce fans out there, isn’t it?

