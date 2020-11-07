Little Mix band member Jade Thirlwall has opened up about finding love during lockdown. The 27-year-old singer began romancing musician and actor Jordan Stephens earlier this year.

Advertisement

However, what seems strange to Jade is that she wasn’t “looking for anyone” at the time. In fact, she was thoroughly enjoying being independant, reports mirror.co.uk.

Advertisement

“I ended up meeting someone in lockdown which is strange… I quite enjoyed doing it that way. We had real dates and really got to know each other. I wouldn’t say I was looking for anyone at the time,” Jade Thirlwall said.

“I was happy to be in lockdown because I am independent. I think you can still strive in your singleness in lockdown,” Jade Thirlwall added.

What do you have to say about Jade’s take on finding love in the lockdown? Let us know in the comments section below. Also, if you have a lockdown love story, let us know that too, we are all ears.

Must Read: Little Mix Releases Sixth Album Confetti, Shares Sensational Pic In Semi-Sheer Bodysuits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube