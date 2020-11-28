James Bond fans are eager to watch No Time To Die anytime soon. The film will be actor Daniel Craig’s last film as 007. The action-thriller was supposed to release in April this year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic ruined all the plans. After Craig, a new person will replace bond and it will be Lashana Lynch’s Nomi.

If you aren’t aware Lashana is also a part of Craig’s last instalment as 007. The actress has a crucial part to play. A weeks ago, the actress had herself confirmed that she will replace Bond in the franchise. However, now there’s something annoying the Captain Marvel actress.

A lot of people want a black actor to play James Bond. Fans want actor Idris Elba to take the mantle ahead after Daniel Craig in No Time To Die. Lashana Lynch revealed that the discussion of black actor for 007 annoys her. However, she keeps quite a valid point across as she explains why.

In an interaction with Britain’s GQ, the No Time To Die actress said, “The fact that you have to celebrate it like it’s this New Age thing like black people have just arrived on the planet. That’s what annoys me about the idea of Idris Elba being ‘the black Bond’. For my community, those are really big things, but for the world, I need you to not care about it.”

Lashana Lynch also isn’t pleased with being called ‘the first’ major black woman who is a part of a James Bond movie. The Captain America star said that actresses like Grace Jones and Naomie Harris also had roles in the franchise.

Lashana explained, “All of the titles need to go and just focus on the job in hand: are you proud of this movie and this character? Do you relate to them? Yes. Stop. Keep it moving.”

Meanwhile, director Cary Joji Fukunaga has helmed Daniel Craig’s upcoming film, No Time To Die. The film also stars Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux and Ralph Fiennes. The film will hit the theatre screens in April 2021.

What do you think of ‘Nomi’ Lashana’s point of view? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

