Dirty Dancing when released back in 1987 was a huge success and cultural phenomenon. 33 years later in the year 2020, the film is again making news for its sequel. One question that everyone is asking right now is what will happen to Johnny Castle played by Patrick Swayze because the actor died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

Jennifer Grey who played Frances Houseman has opened about the Dirty Dancing sequel recently and has said that “there is no replacing anyone who’s passed”

Advertisement

Talking to People magazine, Jennifer Grey said, “All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who’s passed—you never try to repeat anything that’s magic like that,” “You just go for something different.” she added.

Talking about how Dirty Dancing continues to appeal so many people, Jennifer Grey said, “Its appeal was that it was very genuine and simple. It was about innocence and the way that innocence is lost and how people explode into a different iteration of themselves.”

After a successful release in 1987, Dirty Dancing enjoyed several re-releases in past years including 2019 and 2020. The worldwide business of the film so far is $218 million approx. The musical romance also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

A prequel to the film titled Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights also released in 2004.

Apart from Jennifer Grey & Patrick Swayze, Dirty Dancing also starred Jerry Orbach, Cynthia Rhodes, Jack Weston, Jane Brucker, Kelly Bishop and others.

Meanwhile, the reports of Dirty Dancing sequel were already out in July. It was said that Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer were driving the project, with a screenplay by Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis. There were also questions about Patrick Swayze’s character but studio remained tight-lipped about it back then. Now that Jennifer Grey has opened up about it, we are happy that curious minds have got the answer.

Well, it will be surely tough to watch Dirty Dancing sequel without Patrick Swayze but we are still waiting for it.

Are you excited for the film’s sequel? Let us know in the comments section. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Child Is Not Baby Yoda!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube