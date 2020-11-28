The shooting of Spider-Man 3 is currently taking place in Atlanta. The threequel stars Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya. The actors started shooting the film last month. They had taken to their social media pages to announce the same. Every now and then, we get to hear something interesting about the Marvel film.

Advertisement

A few days ago, we saw a stunt video featuring Tom and Zendaya as they were performing stunts. While their faces weren’t visible from the distance, fans could easily make a guess that the girl in the video was her character MJ. Sadly, the latest news is not such good for the MCU film.

Advertisement

As reported by Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the parents whose kids are in two Atlanta Public Schools (APS) are not happy with the shooting going on. Since March, the schools have been shut due to pandemic and now, it will be the shooting of the film. The team of Spider-Man 3 will be getting to use two schools for principal photography. The two schools are Fredrick Douglass High School and Henry W. Grady High School.

Since March, Spider-Man 3 is the first Hollywood film whose shoot has begun in the region. Earlier, APS had refused to book schools for any kind of shooting. But these two schools are now booked for earlier parts of 2021 for Tom Holland’s film.

Marvel Studios location manager Ian Easterbrook paid at least $50,000 to the schools. Due to ‘unique and very time-sensitive’ circumstances, makers want these schools. In an email the portal obtained, Ian told the schools, “I know that APS is currently not accepting filming applications due to the COVID pandemic, and I know that filming a new movie quickly falls to the bottom of the priority list.”

Meanwhile, a few days ago, reports stated that Tom Holland starrer will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch’s, Doctor Strange. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor Jamie Foxx might make an entry into MCU as Electro. Former Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are also said to be a part of the film.

What do you think of this new trouble for Tom’s Spider-Man 3? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Zac Efron Is Single Again? Actor Splits With Vanessa Valladares After 5 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube