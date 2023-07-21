Johnny Depp has been living in the public eye for nearly four decades now. The actor has done it all in public, from various relationships and blockbuster films to one of the most-watched defamation trials against Amber Heard. While he has been linked up with many Hollywood actresses, his steamy romance was with Jennifer Grey as the latter once called it a bonfire.

Depp began his acting career during his early 20s but was shot to stardom with the 1987 film 21 Jump Street. Since then, he has starred in many blockbuster films and movie franchises, making millions fall in love with his craft.

In the late 1980s, Johnny Depp was already a heartthrob and his female fan following was skyrocketing. During that time, he received a lot of attention when he got engaged to Jennifer Grey after dating only or a few weeks. Grey was coming out of another engagement with Matthew Broderick and fell for the Pirates of the Caribbean star. However, things did not last long as she broke up with Depp nine months into their relationship.

Last year, while promoting her memoir Out Of The Corner, Jennifer Grey sat down with People and talked about her brief engagement with Johnny Depp. Talking about the same, she mentioned how they had a steamy relationship that helped her get out of her previous one with Broderick.

Jennifer Grey said, “There was some heat. It was a f*cking bonfire. It was literally like, ‘Are you f*cking kidding me? Are you f*cking kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this.’ And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m being totally, totally compensated for the sh*t I just went through.’”

In another chat, Grey even called Johnny Depp her rebound relationship and mentioned how in the 80s the actor was the most dreamy guy to be with.

