Actress Jennifer Grey, who recently got separated from her husband Clark Gregg after 19 years of marriage, headed for divorce. And as per their final divorce judgement, a judge signed off on their divorce this month and approved several details of their divorce settlement.

Greg and Grey’s marriage will officially end on February 16, 2021, and as per their divorce settlement, the actress will be keeping all of earnings and residuals from her iconic 1987 movie Dirty Dancing and Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights.

As per final divorce judgment, obtained by People, Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg have agreed to continue joint ownership of the family residence for a guaranteed six months, after which the actress will have the sole use of the home. However, if they decide to sell the home, the earnings from a sale will be split equally between them.

The reports also added that the 60-year-old actress will also be entitled to have 50 per cent of her actor husband’s royalties and residuals for more than 30 projects including Gregg’s work in Avengers, Captain Marvel, Captain America, the Iron Man movies and Thor films.

Furthermore, should Gregg reprises his role as Agent Coulson in future Marvel projects, Grey will be entitled to have 10 per cent cut of any gross earnings for feature films and a 5 per cent cut of gross earnings for his work in a series.

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg got married in 2001 after a year of dating. The couple now has an 18-year-old daughter Stella. And post their divorce, the former couple will share their daughter’s expenses until she turns 24.

Gret and Gregg have been separated since January this year and they went public to announce their separation in July on social media with a joint statement. They wrote, “After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other. We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised.”

They concluded their joint statement adding that they were “totally crying as we post this.”

