And finally, after months of wait, the clouds of uncertainty went aside and Mr. Olympia 2020 kick-started. This year’s competition is really interesting, and the reason is Phil Heath’s comeback. But is he going to win this year’s title? Let’s have a look at what happened in pre-judging and specifically final call out (men’s open).

Advertisement

Just a while ago, the pre-judging got concluded. As promised, Big Ramy surprised one and all with his brand new package and looked the best version to date. As we all know, he cut down his extra weight in order to get better conditioned. And yes, he presented that on the stage. Speaking of his posing style, he looked very confident and was able to hold for a long while flexing his muscle. In short, he presented the complete package.

Advertisement

Hadi Choopan made it at the very last moment in the United States due to his VISA issue and unfortunately, it did hurt him a bit. Yes, he looked less sharper than last year but still was good conditioned. He too was confident and showed a promising package. Will he be Mr. Olympia 2020? Wait and watch scenario for now.

Now coming to defending champion Brandon Curry. He is better than last year for sure. He has worked on his weakness which is his leg development. He looked tight in Mr. Olympia 2020’s pre-judging. But there was one problem that he started fading out towards the end which will be surely noticed by judges. Let’s see how he performs and looks in finals.

And in the end, comes Phil Heath aka the gift. Yes, he is in better shape and condition than in 2018. Looks like he has worked on his midsection to an extent. Yes, to an extent, and the reason we say so is because he found it hard to control his midsection towards the end. Also, he looked a bit nervous.

So, that’s all. Big Ramy, Hadi Choopan, Brandon Curry and Phil Heath made it to the final four. And to be honest, Ramy is slaying the game but let’s wait till tomorrow and see who looks good on the finals’ day.

Stick to Koimoi for updates on Mr. Olympia 2020.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Birthday: From A Haunted Mansion Worth Of $1.7 Million To $322 Million’s Yacht – List Of Most Expensive Things Owned By Him



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube