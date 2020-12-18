K-pop superstar group BTS dominated music conversations in India on Twitter in 2020, with the rendition of song Never Not by Jungkook becoming the most retweeted tweet in music among users in this country.

According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, BTS continued to rule #KpopTwitter and emerged as artiste with most Retweeted Tweets in music in India this year. Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were other global artistes who led music conversations in the country.

Among Indians, Himanshi Khurana, Thaman S and Armaan Malik topped conversation charts this year on the service. Himanshi has emerged as the most mentioned Indian music artiste of 2020 on Twitter.

BTS was also the most mentioned K-pop artiste of the year in India, followed by Exo and Black Pink.

Justin Bieber is the most mentioned global music artiste of 2020 in India, followed by Taylor Swift and Gomez.

The results are based on the total number of retweets /likes /quote tweets by Twitter accounts in India between January 1 and November 15 this year.

Meanwhile, K-pop stars BTS have released a new version of their hit song, Dynamite, as a special gift to fans during the holiday season.

Dynamite (Holiday Remix) is accompanied by a fun video of BTS captured in a festive mood. BTS members RM, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook are seen dressed in festive colours like red and white, taking selfies and having fun near a Christmas tree surrounded by gifts.

BTS member SUGA, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, is missing from the video.

The fans noticed it too, and one tweeted: “Dynamite Holiday Remix…Light it up like a Dynamite #SUGA was missed.”

Another called it the “Best Christmas gift ever”.

Another fan wrote: “Dynamite Holiday Remix is just what I need right now #BTS #BTSDynamite.”

The original version of “Dynamite” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart thrice this year. BTS also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, marking them the first Korean pop act to get such a nod.

