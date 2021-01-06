Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The couple has gone through a lot of ups and downs, and well divorce rumours have been making the rounds ever since. But the latest reports suggest that the marriage is finally over.

Yes! You heard that right. Everybody is in a state of shock to learn this. Even though nothing is left between the two, Kim is still not ready to file for a divorce. Wondering what is stopping her? Well, then continue reading further.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s love story is facing a major shakeup. After six years of marriage and more than eight years together, the E! reality TV star and rapper are going their separate ways. Kim, however, has yet to file for divorce.

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” a source tells E! News. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.” So why hasn’t Kim Kardashian made the separation official? The insider notes, “She wants to make sure she’s making the right decision for the kids.”

Adds the source, “It’s not about the marriage anymore, she’ll always care for Kanye, but it’s over between them. Kim is only focused on what’s best for the kids. It’s a tough decision for her, and she’s figuring it out.”

In recent months, the couple’s relationship has faced increased pressure from both external and internal forces. Back in July, Kim Kardashian spoke out for the first time publicly about Kanye West’s mental health following a series of Twitter sprees about their family.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kim said in part. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

In her message to the public, Kim Kardashian called for compassion and privacy for their family. Well, now only time will tell the fate of their relationship.

